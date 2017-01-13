Cramer: 'I would sell Procter & Gamble and buy JPMorgan right now'

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday to sell their Procter & Gamble stock and buy JPMorgan Chase.

"The issue that I have is that the bank stocks, if you give them price-to-earnings multiple, they're the cheapest of any group in the stock market. I would sell Procter & Gamble and buy JPMorgan right now, " Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Cramer said, "JPMorgan is a totally defensible buy because it doesn't sell at a high multiple to earnings."



Bank stocks have rallied in recent months on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will eliminate regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.



On Friday, JPMorgan's quarterly earnings pushed well past analysts' expectations, helped by double-digit growth in deposits and record credit card sales. Its stock price was up 1.4 percent in early trading Friday.

Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said in a earnings release there is an opportunity this year for "good, rational and thoughtful policy decisions to be implemented."