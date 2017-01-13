Cramer lists the stocks that you should take the cash and run on

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Yahoo: "It's done. We're just going to take the cash and we are going to do some better things with it. Even an index fund over that one. Let me tell you, you're done there."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "No, again this one has already made its move. I think that the easy money has been made. I'm not going to get you in there for the tough money."

CenturyLink: "I did a lot of work on CenturyLink when they merged with LVLT, to see if they would be able to pay that dividend. We came out without any assurance at all."

CoreCivic Inc: "No, we think that move has been made, too. We did some negative thinking about that thinking that it was just a big Trump play. It is a Trump stock, but that doesn't mean we should stick with it at this point."

NXP Semiconductors: "I believe like you that I think that deal will close and it's worth picking up the 12 percent."

Energy Transfer Partners: "I think that that management is too risky for me. I like others in that group. My charitable trust owns Magellan Midstream Petroleum, MMP. Sell this one, buy MMP."