Cramer Remix: Why banks could have juicy dividends under Trump   

The stock market finally turned a new leaf on Friday, and Jim Cramer says bank stocks can now be valued based on earnings.

That might seem obvious to some, but it has been a long time since actual earnings were taken into account for bank stocks.

"Bank stocks can now be valued not on net interest margins, or book values, or loan losses and Justice Department fines, but earnings … they are the cheapest stocks in the market," the "Mad Money" host said.

Under President-elect Donald Trump "...I think there will be a recognition that the banks have too much capital and they need to be allowed to dividend more of it to their shareholders or make more home loans," Cramer said.

