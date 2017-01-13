The stock market finally turned a new leaf on Friday, and Jim Cramer says bank stocks can now be valued based on earnings.

That might seem obvious to some, but it has been a long time since actual earnings were taken into account for bank stocks.

"Bank stocks can now be valued not on net interest margins, or book values, or loan losses and Justice Department fines, but earnings … they are the cheapest stocks in the market," the "Mad Money" host said.

Investors remembered that banking is actually a good business on Friday, when they rewarded those shares with big gains after reporting, even after many of the gains were repealed by an oil-related pullback.