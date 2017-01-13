DexCom shares soar 29% after diabetes product gets Medicare approval

Shares of DexCom skyrocketed 29 percent after its G5 Mobile CGM system received a favorable ruling from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday.

CMS ruled that DexCom's product — which allows for people with diabetes to continuously monitor their glucose levels — qualifies as therapeutic. This new classification means the device is eligible for Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

Piper Jaffray said in a note that this announcement came "over a year earlier than both management's and the Street's expectations and we believe it surprised the company."

After the announcement, Wedbush estimated that "an additional 1.3 million Medicare-aged Type 1 and insulin-taking Type 2 diabetics will now have access" to DexCom's product. The firm said this is a "significant expansion of the applicable patient pool."