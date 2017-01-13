    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    DexCom shares soar 29% after diabetes product gets Medicare approval

    Shares of DexCom skyrocketed 29 percent after its G5 Mobile CGM system received a favorable ruling from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday.

    CMS ruled that DexCom's product — which allows for people with diabetes to continuously monitor their glucose levels — qualifies as therapeutic. This new classification means the device is eligible for Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

    Piper Jaffray said in a note that this announcement came "over a year earlier than both management's and the Street's expectations and we believe it surprised the company."

    After the announcement, Wedbush estimated that "an additional 1.3 million Medicare-aged Type 1 and insulin-taking Type 2 diabetics will now have access" to DexCom's product. The firm said this is a "significant expansion of the applicable patient pool."

    Shares of DexCom are up 22 percent from last year.

    Disclosures: Piper Jaffray was making a market in the securities of DexCom at the time this research report was published. The firm will buy and sell DexCom securities on a principal basis.

    Wedbush makes a market in the securities of Dexcom.

