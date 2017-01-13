Dyson hires ex-Tesla exec, fueling electric car speculation

Vacuum maker Dyson has hired Tesla's former communications head, furthering speculation the company may try to enter the electric car market.

Ricardo Reyes will now run public relations for Dyson, according to a report from Bloomberg.

It might seem a strange pick but Dyson's high-powered vacuums, hair dryers, fans, and other products are literally built around compact but powerful electric motors.

Previous reporting from the Financial Times revealed that Dyson, which is based in England, secured funding from the British government to develop electric car batteries. Dyson also bought an American lithium ion battery maker, Sakti3, in 2015.

If the company were to jump into electric transportation, Reyes would be a good fit, having been among the team who worked at Tesla during the development of the company's major car models.

Read the full story at Bloomberg