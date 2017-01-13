    Europe Markets

    European markets seen higher; Fiat shares in focus

    Markets in Europe are seen opening higher on Friday as investors digest positive data from China and wait for corporate earnings from U.S. later in the session.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 23 points up at 7,319, the German DAX should open 34 points higher at 11,560 and the French CAC should start 16 points higher at 4,882.

    Basic resources and autos should draw investors' attention this Friday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused the carmaker Fiat Thursday of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions.

    In Asia, Chinese exports dropped in December while imports rose 3.1 percent on growing demand for commodities.

    With a lack of earnings in Europe, investors are likely to focus on the U.S. where JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are releasing their fourth-quarter figures.

