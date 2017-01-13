Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette is 'like a chic lady' with a personal maid, says designer

It should come as no surprise then, that her success and keeping up with appearances is "a full-time job" for the likes of her owner, Karl Lagerfeld.

"Choupette is such a strange thing because I never thought that I could fall in love with an animal like this," Karl Lagerfeld, fashion designer and owner of Choupette, told CNBC's Tania Bryer.

According to Lagerfeld, he came across the white-haired cat when he spent two weeks with animal, looking after Choupette when one of his friends, reportedly fashion model Baptiste Giabiconi, went traveling. "When he came back I thought I'm sorry Choupette is mine," said Lagerfeld.

"She's (become) a world famous star. She has her own fortune – for the things she did in Japan and in Germany, for cars and things like that."

In March 2015, Lagerfeld said in an interview with The Cut, that Choupette had earned three million euros ($3.18 million) during 2014 from participating in two projects: one for cars in Germany, and the other for a beauty product in Japan.