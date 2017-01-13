Fiat shares crash after US allegations while EU and UK say they will probe emissions software

Fiat Chrysler's U.S.-listed shares recovered from an initial 18 percent slump to finish Thursday's session around a tenth lower in value following the surprise announcement from the U.S. government environmental agency regarding the carmaker's alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

However, the extent of Thursday's sell-off may turn out to be unwarranted once further details emerge, suggested the auto research team at Evercore in a note to clients that afternoon. This assertion found support in initial trading on Friday morning wherein FCA's shares listed on the Milan bourse opened up more than 5 percent.

"Based on our initial understanding and what the company is telling us, it seems that the allegations and any potential remedy are not as severe as investors' first take," read the research.