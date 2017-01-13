Forget Obamacare — here’s the real Republican civil war

To simplify, the provision would tax imports and exempt exports from taxes. Before you assume that is very bad for importers and a subsidy to exporters, read this.



If the border adjustment tax becomes law, it will be the most radical change to U.S. corporate taxes in nearly 100 years. Why bother to do something like this when it's so controversial and — according to some — confusing? First of all, it raises a lot of money: more than $1 trillion over 10 years.

In order to get closer to more "revenue neutral" tax cuts, it will be necessary to raise money somewhere else.

Mitchell says the U.S. should just cut spending by the amount of lost revenue.

Holtz-Eakin, in contrast, says border adjustment is critical, not because it raises so much money, but because "it maintains the integrity of the tax base." Without it, there will still be incentives for companies to move profits and capital overseas.

Then there's Kudlow, who worries that the complicated nature of the proposal threatens to derail tax reform completely.

The wildcard in all this? It's still not clear whether the president-elect and his team support a border adjustment tax.