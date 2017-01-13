Full interview with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on risks to the Trump rally

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink shared his views on the markets and Donald Trump's agenda in an exclusive interview Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"The market has rallied quite considerably. We have high expectations with ... [the] Trump administration [on] tax policy or infrastructure. It always take longer," he said. "If the rollout of some of these growth initiative programs by President-elect Trump are slower, if they are less ambitious, then I think the market is ahead of itself."

Fink is a member of Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum. BlackRock is the world's largest investment management firm, with $5.1 trillion in assets and operations in more than 30 countries.

He also discussed:

BlackRock's earnings



US dollar

State of the economy

Stock buybacks

Tax reform impact

Market timing

China

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.