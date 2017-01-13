Here's how I keep my grocery bill under $30 a week

When your weekly budget is $60 — and that's what mine is for my two-month-long "cash diet" — you have to be strategic when it comes to shopping for food.

I set a loose goal of spending less than $30 a week on groceries. That leaves me with another $30 for everyday expenses, which so far have included gifts, toilet paper, laundry, and a couple of rides on the subway.



During Week One of my cash diet, I managed to keep my grocery bill under $20: $17.50, to be exact. That went towards cereal, pasta, rice, eggs, oranges, bananas, almond milk, granola bars, and Goldfish crackers. To give you an idea of what my meals looked like, here's a typical day:



Breakfast: Cheerios with milk and a banana, plus the free coffee I get from my office

Mid-morning snack: Granola bar or orange

Lunch: Whole wheat pasta dressed up with butter and salt

Dinner: Fried eggs, a side of rice, and a glass of milk



