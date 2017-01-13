How to attend Inauguration Day in style—or on a budget if you don't have $45,000 to spare

Whether headed to Washington to celebrate or protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 (or the Women's March on Washington the day after), there are plenty of options available for room, board and entertainment.

Included in the mix are traditional hotels and a wide array of rentable rooms, homes and condos offered on sites such as Airbnb, FlipKey and HomeAway. However, travelers should be prepared to pay a hefty price, as some inauguration-themed packages are budget busters.

"As we get closer to the day of the inauguration, you might see some hotels reducing the minimum night stay requirements, dropping rates a bit or throwing in extra amenities," said Theresa Belpulsi, vice president of tourism and visitor services at Destination DC.

The $45,000 Inauguration Celebration package at the Mayflower Hotel includes a four-night stay in the presidential suite, two tickets to the presidential inauguration and special in-room nightly amenities. (The hotel plans to donate the full room fee to the Washington-based Children's National Health System).



The Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. is transforming its lobby into a patriotic homage to the American flag and all past U.S. presidents. It created a $75,000, four-night inauguration package that includes lodging in the White House Rose Garden-inspired presidential suite, a living red and white rose wall, a four-course dinner for eight (served in the suite), 24-hour complimentary champagne service — and fresh roses delivered nightly.

Over at the Fairmont, where there will be nightly inauguration-themed turndown amenities for all guests and complimentary post-swearing in champagne in the lobby, there are still a few rooms available for the relatively more reasonable price of $1,200 per night.