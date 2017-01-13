Iran nuclear deal faces bigger threats than Trump's tough campaign trail talk

The Iran nuclear deal faces a minefield of grievances that could scuttle the accord as President-elect Donald Trump takes over U.S. policy and Iranian factions wage a bitter fight over who will eventually succeed the nation's supreme leader.

The landmark deal remains vulnerable because it created a temporary solution to Iran's nuclear program, but did not address critical disputes between Washington and Tehran. Whether or not the nuclear pact buckles under the weight of those unresolved issues now depends on how each side responds to one another's almost inevitable provocations.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would renegotiate the agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was reached in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, including the United States, that put limits on Tehran's nuclear program and lifted international sanctions on the country.

