    Jamie Dimon says he's comforted by Donald Trump's administration

    Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Friday he thinks President-elect Donald Trump's administration will do the right thing for the U.S. He just needs time, Dimon said, according to Reuters.

    Dimon, speaking with reporters following the bank's fourth-quarter earnings release, said he is comforted that Trump is appointing experienced people to his administration, Reuters reported.

    Bank stocks have rallied on expectations that the president-elect will eliminate financial regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.

    Following Trump's election victory, the president-elect tapped former Goldman Sachs partner Steven Mnuchin for Treasury secretary. Mnuchin said the Dodd-Frank banking regulations are too complicated and a headwind to lending.

    Trump once called Dimon "the worst banker in the United States."

    Trump criticized Dimon in 2013 for reaching a $13 billion settlement with the U.S. government over the sale of toxic mortgages instead of fighting the case.

    JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon
    JPM posts earnings beat of $1.71 vs. $1.44 est.   

    On Friday, JPMorgan's quarterly earnings pushed well past analysts' expectations, helped by double-digit growth in deposits and record credit card sales.

    The company on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $24.333 billion. Its stock price edged higher in intraday trading.

    "Our results this quarter were a strong end to another record year, reflecting our intense client focus and solid performance across our businesses," Dimon said in a release, citing a U.S. economy that may be building momentum.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

