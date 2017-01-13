Jet.com founder shakes up Wal-Mart staff

Change is a part of the territory when new leadership comes into a business.

Since Wal-Mart completed its acquisition of Jet.com in September, the e-commerce site's founder Marc Lore has been studying his new parent company's business and he's shaking it up with the blessing of the retailer's CEO.



Wal-Mart said it is realigning leadership to better match how customers are shopping today — not just at its stores but on its main website and Jet.com.



Two memos sent to employees Friday from Lore, president & CEO Walmart eCommerce U.S., and Doug McMillon, Wal-Mart's president and CEO, explain changes that blend leadership for stores and online.



In McMillon's memo, he said, "we need more speed and less bureaucracy" to better serve shoppers to save them money and time. He added, some elimination of positions is part of the effort "to stay lean and fast" but in other cases, new positions will be created.

On Tuesday, people close to the matter told CNBC hundreds of headquarters' jobs would be eliminated before the end of January, many in human resources. The following day, tech company Workday said the retailer had purchases a subscription to its human resources platform.



The strategy is seemingly a continuation of its decision last year to combine corporate IT personnel at its Arkansas headquarters with its e-commerce team in Silicon Valley.



When traditional brick-and-mortar retailers began launching websites years ago, leadership teams were often separate. But as the world has changed and many consumers shop both online and in-store, more retailers are moving to integrate teams from two separate operational divisions, to one.



While it sounds like a simple concept, it can be difficult to execute. Some argue it's necessary integration pain, and Wal-Mart is later to the game than other retailers.