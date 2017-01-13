JPMorgan Chase reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Friday, the banks first results since the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate target in a year.



The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $24.333 billion.

Analysts expected JPMorgan Chase to report a profit of $1.44 per share on revenue of $23.949 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.



Shares of JPMorgan edged higher in pre-market trade Friday after losing ground on Thursday. The stock has been near 52-week highs since mid-December.



"Our results this quarter were a strong end to another record year, reflecting our intense client focus and solid performance across our businesses," Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said in a release.

"In the Consumer business,we had double digit growth in deposits and core loan balances,our credit card sales volume was a record, and for the year we had over $1 trillion of merchant processing volume."

Bank stocks have rallied in recent months on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will roll back on regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.

Last year, JPMorgan surpassed Wells Fargo to become the world's most valuable bank by market capitalization. That change came as JPMorgan rose slightly and Wells suffered the fallout of a phony customer account scandal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.