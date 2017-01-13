Legend of Zelda revived in a bid to breathe new life into Nintendo

Nintendo shares closed 5.75 percent lower on Friday, which wiped $1.5 billion off the company's value, as investors cited disappointment over the device's high price. The new Nintendo Switch is set to cost gamers in the U.S. $299.99 though prices in Europe and the U.K. could vary.

The pricing of the console is slightly higher than the rumored levels of $200-250 making the Nintendo Switch more expensive than that of its fierce rivals, Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One S.

"IHS Markit expects Switch to comfortably outsell the Wii U but Nintendo faces an uphill task to translate its product vision into mainstream adoption although it will be aided in this ambition through its deep portfolio of games franchises," Harding-Rolls said in a note.

"The Legend of Zelda" is the first title to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch with "Splatoon 2" and "Super Mario Odyssey" to be released later in 2017. Nintendo has not yet specified the dates for these releases.

Nintendo's disappointment with the launch of its previous console, the Wii U, would not want to be replicated and it appears Japan's video gaming giant has sought to amend its market strategy.

Third party video game titles such as FIFA and SkyRim are now available on the Switch when previously Nintendo had been loyal to its own franchises.

"The Wii U was an attempt to make an incremental change and retain the successes of the past but we know this does not work. Creating something unique is what usually proves to be very successful and so we will have to wait and see if the Switch can deliver," Neil Campling, head of global technology, media and telecom research at Northern Trust Capital Markets, told CNBC by phone.