Move ‘tactically neutral’ to navigate through Trump’s first week: Asset manager

The key to sailing through the current political uncertainty is to move to a "neutral" position on equities, bonds and cash, the chief executive officer of economic consultancy Longview Economics told CNBC on Friday.
"We are at a stage now where market positioning is really quite optimistic, very 'short' on bonds ... Very optimistic on equities, and we're coming to the stage where we're going (to) have (President-elect Donald) Trump turning up Friday next week," Chris Watling, told CNBC on Friday.
His firm last week removed its recommended tactical "overweight" position on equities and said investors should move "tactically neutral" all asset classes.