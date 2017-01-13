Nicole Kidman says we now need to support Trump

The neutral tone contrasts sharply with fellow actress Meryl Streep's attitude towards the incoming president which she shared in no uncertain terms with global audiences at the Golden Globes awards ceremony last Sunday.

Reading from prepared notes, Streep broached the topic by saying Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist to audience laughter "sank hooks" into her heart.

"It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back," she began.

"It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life," said the eight-time Golden Globe award winning actress who spoke as she collected the honorary Cecil B DeMille award at the 2017 event.

The President-elect was quick to post a response on his preferred communication platform, alleging in a series of tweets that the three-time Oscar winning actress had misrepresented the situation.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"