Mikaila Ulmer is 12 and she already runs her own successful business.



She is the founder and CEO of the Austin-based Me & the Bees Lemonade, which is sold in 20 states and carried in Whole Foods markets. In 2016, Ulmer's company sold 300,000 bottles of lemonade. Along the way, Ulmer won a spot on ABC's hit reality show 'Shark Tank,' and she was offered an investment from The People's Shark, Daymond John.