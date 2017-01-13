Prepare to be disappointed by Theresa May, analysts say

The U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to give a speech on the Britain's divorce from the EU next Tuesday.



However, analysts are cautious about the extent to which the prime minister will provide financial markets with clear details on how she sees the future relationship between the U.K. and the EU unfolding.

"One should prepare to be disappointed on the level of detail," Kallum Pickering, senior U.K. economist at Berenberg, told CNBC over the phone.

According to Pickering, Prime Minister May's remarks will be "more of the same" where she will reiterate that she will look for "the best possible deal for the U.K.".

Theresa May promised to set out her approach to Brexit in the new year ahead of triggering the formal process of leaving the EU, article 50, by the end of March.

Richard Mylles, political analyst at Absolute Strategy, told CNBC on Friday that he cautions against expecting too much extra information from Theresa May's speech on Tuesday.

"Theresa May is in a deceptively weak position when it comes to Brexit," Mylles said. Even though Theresa May is more popular than the opposition leader, she needs to please the Eurosceptic and Pro-EU members within her party.

"Fundamentally she has a very small majority," Mylles recalled, adding that Prime Minister May supported the pro-EU campaign in the lead up to the referendum.