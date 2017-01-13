Sony Entertainment's CEO Michael Lynton to step down, focus on Snap responsibilities

Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton will step down in February to focus on Snap's upcoming IPO, as part of broader changes in the company's structure, Sony said on Friday.

"It has been an extraordinary 13 years and an honor to work at Sony with some of the most talented and creative people in the entertainment space," Lynton said in a statement. "I have been involved with Evan [Spiegel, Snapchat co-founder and CEO] and Snapchat since its early days, and given its growth since then, decided the time was right to transition and focus on my role as Chairman of the Board of Snap. I leave Sony with great pride in all we have accomplished together."



Lynton will stay co-CEO for the next six months, then will focus on his chairmanship of Snap, the parent of augmented reality and messaging app Snapchat, as it heads for a public offering. Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai will help Lynton run Sony Pictures as the Japanese electronics giant searches for a replacement.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news.

It comes amid "broad changes" and a new management team Sony has assembled over the last few years, Lynton said in a statement, especially within the music business.

Snap's IPO is expected as soon as March and could be valued at $25 billion, above its most recent valuation of $17.81 billion, the Journal reported late last year. Used daily by 150 million users, the teen-focused app has faced challenges stacking up against advertising darlings Facebook and Google.

Lynton is not expected to keep a management role at Snap, the New York Times reported. CNBC reached out to Snapchat for comment.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, also led by Lynton, was roiled more than two years ago after a cyberattack revealed internal emails and created backlash around the release of a movie spoofing North Korea. The company also rejected a deal from hedge fund Third Point

The company has had hits like "The Social Network" and "American Hustle" over Lynton's tenure, but is now in a "turnaround" period, Hirai said in a statement.

The entertainment industry continues to undergo some of the most transformative changes it has ever seen, and Michael's vast experience and expertise in the entertainment and media space has been invaluable in charting a path forward through this new landscape," Hirai said.

