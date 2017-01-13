The rising crowds descending on the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos each year are forcing the event's organizers to consider housing some staff in temporary 'container pods' as a solution to the growing accommodation crunch.

The pre-fabricated modular units are indeed being considered as one of several options for World Economic Forum (WEF) employees as of 2018, says Yann Zopf, a spokesman for the non-profit organization in emailed comments to CNBC.

However, according to Zopf, earlier attempts by the media to characterize the pods as akin to transportation boxes stretch reality.

"They are not containers actually and even less 'shipping containers' as some wrote but temporary wood structures like these," explained Zopf, indicating products constructed by Uffer as an example (shown here).

Zopf said that at the 2017 conference, as in prior years, staff would be housed in apartments although the pressure on supply is continuously augmented by an approximately 10 percent increase in WEF employees each year, some of which would be attending the summit.