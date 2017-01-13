    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    This stock will ride autonomous driving boom to 20 percent-plus gains this year, Jefferies says

    Part of the Mobileye driving assist system is seen on the dashboard of a vehicle during a demonstration for the media in Jerusalem.
    Baz Ratner | Reuters
    Part of the Mobileye driving assist system is seen on the dashboard of a vehicle during a demonstration for the media in Jerusalem.

    Jefferies initiated coverage of Mobileye with a buy rating, saying its automated-driving chip sales will surge in the coming years.

    "We believe MBLY continues to reap the benefits of having established a dominant market share in a rapidly growing segment of the automotive industry, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)," analyst David Kelley wrote in a note to clients Friday.

    "Given favorable value proposition relative to current radar and LIDAR [light detection and ranging] alternatives, we see continued robust sales growth through 2020."

    Mobileye creates the chips, cameras and software that make driver-assistance automation possible for automakers.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MBLY
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...