    Traders are betting these 7 stocks will beat Wall Street's earnings expectations next week

    Pigeons sit on a traffic light in front of the Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York.
    Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A ramp up in earnings reports next week could present an investment opportunity for traders nimble enough to bet on the companies that top Wall Street's expectations.

    Analysts predict fourth-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 index increased by 5.7 percent from the same period a year ago, while revenue figures are expected to rise by 4.4 percent, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Though there are many companies that investors expect to generate much stronger growth than projected.

    CNBC PRO used crowd-sourced earnings platform Estimize to find the companies that have a higher consensus EPS estimate from investors and traders than sell-side analysts. We then focused on the names with a strong track record of topping analysts' consensus.

