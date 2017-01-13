Donald Trump's top health-care nominee Price got 'sweetheart' biotech stock deal

Rep. Tom Price of Georgia, who is scheduled to begin Senate confirmation hearings for his nomination of HHS secretary next week, and Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY, bought a total of nearly $1 million in discounted shares of Innate Immunotherapeutics last summer in a private placement offering by the firm to "sophisticated U.S. investors," according to the Kaiser Health News report.

Price already has seen a paper gain on his investment in the company of about 400 percent, according to the report, which noted that Price himself bought between $50,000 and $100,000 in the private placement.

Collins, who as with Price sits on House committees that oversee issues that could affect Innate Immunotherapeutics' fortunes in the U.S., invested $720,000 in that placement. Collins also sits on the company's board.

The report, citing company documents, said that Price and Collins, "paid 18 cents a share for a stake in a company that was rapidly escalating in value, rising to more than 90 cents as the company promoted an aggressive plan to sell to a major pharmaceutical company."

"Analysts said the stock price could go to $2," according to Kaiser Health News' story, which noted that such a scenario would make Price's stock in the company worth up between $550,000 and $1.1 million.

Their separate stock purchases in the company last summer were made at a 12 percent discount to company's market price at that time, according to the story.