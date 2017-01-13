Trump throws some cold water on the zooming dollar

In a possible sign that the so-called Trump trade may be unraveling, the U.S. dollar is wavering and analysts are less certain of where it will go.

The U.S. dollar index hit a one-month low Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump disappointed investors in a Wednesday press conference. Rather than discussing infrastructure spending, deregulation or tax cuts, Trump emphasized a tough position on trade and a border tax.

"The market had priced in a very positive scenario of Trump: fiscal policy without trade protectionism," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, a European currency strategist in Europe for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"That's why the press conference is a scare," he said, noting that traders are now focused on the dollar and what the new administration does after next Friday's inauguration.