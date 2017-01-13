UBS sets 2,325 price target for S&P 500 by mid year

Turning to sectors, UBS says it expects the energy sector to continue on from its solid performance in 2016, a year in which it delivered the highest returns of any S&P 500 sector, rather than its 2015 result which saw it deliver the poorest results.

And while a boost from OPEC cooperation would help prices,it was not necessarily essential in reaching the bank's $60 per barrel price estimate for WTI over the next three months.

"Our oil supply/demand models indicate a balanced market in mid-2017 with no help from OPEC. If we see high levels of OPEC compliance early this year, equilibrium could be achieved sooner, and oil prices could reach their highest levels of the year in the next three months," the note explained.

UBS posited that commodity price inflation would be the largest driver of improving profitability for the sector and that many details still needed to be firmed up regarding the impact of the incoming administration.

The Swiss bank also retains a bullish outlook for financials despite recent outperformance.

"Although financial sector stocks have rallied post-election to reflect expected improvement in the broader operating environment, we see significant potential earnings leverage in prospective tax reforms and higher interest rates," according to the note.

In terms of preferred stocks, UBS nominated universal banks including Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs as well-positioned to benefit from a stronger economy and higher interest rates.