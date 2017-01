U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Friday as traders eyed some big earnings reports and data.

As earnings season gets underway, Bank of America, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among companies set to report before the bell.

On the data front, retail sales and PPI are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment and business inventories set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.39 percent higher on Friday morning.