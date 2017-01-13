Wells Fargo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs. expected EPS of $1

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Wells Fargo to report earnings per share of $1 on revenue of $22.451 billion.

The bank is coming off one of the most difficult years in its 165-year history. Regulators fined Wells Fargo in 2016 for creating false accounts for some 2 million customers. In addition to the scandal, which involved a process known as cross-selling, the bank also failed its "living will" test with the Fed.

Bank stocks in general received a post-election boost but have struggled lately. Wells shares have fallen 1.1 percent in 2017.

