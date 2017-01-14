On TV and the big screen, all that's old is new again...and again, and again

The year 2017 is barely a week old, but a clear trend is already emerging.

A deluge of movies and television shows that are reboots, reimaginings and remakes will debut this year, and they'll keep coming at a fast clip.

Hollywood, of course, is infamous for putting a new spin on old scripts. Some of the highest grossing movies of the last year, including smash hits like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Rogue One" and "Jurassic World," just to name a few, weren't technically reboots, but continuations of long-dormant storylines.

Meanwhile, last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," featured two main characters that have been the subject of franchise reboots several times, and was itself an effort to jump-start DC's efforts to be competitive in the superhero movie business. Separately, Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will reset the series once owned by Sony Pictures.



Based on the sheer quantity of revisited material on tap, 2017 is quickly shaping up to be a big year for entertainment deja vu. Therein lies the rub: Much of the reboot material is from properties that were either modestly successful or long forgotten, and may prove challenging to revive at the box office.

The upcoming movies include a remake of 1995's "Jumanji," due in December. In June, the "Mummy" franchise will relaunch in the summer with Tom Cruise in the lead role, and March will see "Power Rangers" — a Generation X childhood favorite — try to reclaim its old glory.



The road to commercial success is littered with failed reboots. Will audiences bite this time around?



Zachary Weiner, CEO of the communications and marketing firm Emerging Insider Communications, said that just because a previous adaptation of a given property failed, it doesn't automatically follow that future adaptations will follow suit.



The source material "has passed its initial proof of concept," he told CNBC recently. "All that is left is a better way to tell a storyline that is already proven."

