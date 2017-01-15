    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia mixed in early trade; Nikkei down 0.4%, ASX up 0.6% and Kospi flat

    Asia markets were tested early Monday as the British pound fell more than 1 percent on fears preparing the United Kingdom is ready for a hard exit from the European Union, while shares of Japanese airbag maker Takata tumbled more than 8 percent.

    The British pound tumbled from levels above $1.2150 to about $1.2043 Monday morning during Asian hours. The euro gained against the pound, climbing to 0.8824, from levels near 0.8720.

    The currency's decline followed media reports that suggested Prime Minister Theresa May's government was prepared to make a "hard" or "clean" exit from the European Union, ahead of her speech Tuesday.

    Traders expect volatility in the currency markets to persist ahead of May's speech.

    "The market is now positioning for some fairly punchy rhetoric from Theresa May and this idea of "hard Brexit" and a clean break from the single market seems increasingly likely, with the government making a bid to gain full control over immigration," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at spreadbettor IG, in a note.

    Weston added the pound was now "an out-and-out political currency" with high volatility.

    Takata shares were down 8.58 percent in early trade, after reaching a settlement agreement on Friday with the U.S. Department of Justice on an ongoing investigation.

    Takata said it agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud for falsifying testing data and reports that were provided to automakers and would pay a criminal fine of $25 million. The company added it will establish a $125 million restitution fund for individuals affected by its faulty airbags and another $850 million restitution fund for automakers who received falsified testing data.

    Meanwhile, the broader Nikkei Stock Average opened lower, off by 0.39 percent as the yen strengthened, with major export stocks under pressure.

    The yen fetched about 114.26 versus the dollar, compared to levels above 116 the pair traded in the previous week.

    Shares of automakers Toyota fell 0.44 percent, Nissan was off by 0.22 percent and Sony fell 0.17 percent. Honda shares, however, climbed 0.35 percent.

    Nintendo shares extended Friday's loss of more than 5 percent to trade down 1.92 percent. The storied Japanese gaming giant released details about its upcoming next-generation gaming console - Nintendo Switch - last week, but investors were unimpressed by the higher-than-expected pricing.


    In South Korea, the Kospi recovered early losses of near 0.2 percent to trade flat.

    Samsung Electronics shares traded up 0.48 percent, steadying ahead of a South Korean special prosecutor's decision on whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group's leader Jay Y. Lee in connection with an influence-peddling investigation, reported Reuters.

    The smartphone giant is also set to announce the results of its investigation on what caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 handsets to catch fire on Jan. 23, according to Yonhap News Agency. Samsung discontinued the Note 7 series last October, only a few months after its August launch.

    Australian markets were up, with the ASX 200 gaining 0.58 percent, most sectors climbing. The materials sector advanced 1.36 percent, as major resources producers gained more than 1 percent each, while the energy sector fell 0.16 percent.

    Shares of Rio Tinto was up 1.42 percent, Fortescue climbing 2.03 percent and BHP Billiton advancing 1.69 percent.

    In the broader currency market, the dollar traded at 101.42 against a basket of currencies, while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7494.

