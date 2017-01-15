Trump promises 'insurance for everybody' in Obamacare replacement plan: Washington Post

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has pledged to provide "insurance to everybody" under his plan to replace President Barack Obama's health-care law, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

Trump's plan is nearing completion although the president-elect declined to provide specific details, the newspaper reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, Trump also promised to force pharmaceutical companies to directly negotiate drug prices with the government for Medicare and Medicaid.

You can read The Washington Post article here.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

