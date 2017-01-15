There's something hulking and sinister about him on screen that just makes the bad-guy thing work.

As Butch Gilzean in Fox's hit series "Gotham", actor Drew Powell represents one of the old-time brutal criminals who pave the way for the super villains of Batman's prime to take over.

"Gotham," the series that functions as Batman backstory, tees up the second half of its third season this week (1/16, FOX, 8 p.m. Eastern). In light of the occasion, Powell sat down with Fortt Knox to share his own backstory.

It's worth paying attention. For kids with visions of stardom, Hollywood dreams rank up there near hoop dreams in the unlikely category. There are only so many hit shows on TV, and so many recurring roles. So how did Powell make it?

There's not a formula, exactly, but there are a few lessons for anyone pursuing a passion that has long odds.