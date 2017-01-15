Whether in career or in life, the gender gap is slowly but surely beginning to close. However when it comes to money, some believe women still have a long way to go.



Former Wall Street titan-turned- entrepreneur Sallie Krawcheck calls finance the next wave of feminism, and it's one of the themes in her new book, "Own It: The Power of Women at Work."

While doing research for the book, Krawcheck found that women control 80 percent of direct consumer spending, and make up more than half the workforce. Along with wage inequality, women retire with just two-thirds the money men have, all while living at least 5 years longer than men.

"As women we have a number of money gaps. We don't invest as much as men do…we don't make the money men do, we aren't as advanced at work as men, things actually cost us more, [and] we have a gender debt gap," Krawcheck told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

"We're not going to be equal until we're financially equal," said Krawcheck, a Columbia Business School graduate, and a veteran of banking giants Bank of America and Citigroup.