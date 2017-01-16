As world leaders descend upon Davos, the gender debate rumbles on

Some of the world's most powerful, influential leaders will descend upon snowy Davos in Switzerland this week, yet how many of those voicing their opinions will be women? The answer: still a far cry from 50 percent.

It's an issue the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been keen on addressing. In 2011, the non-profit introduced its very own gender quota, requesting strategic partners – made up of 100 companies at the time – to bring at least one woman for every five senior executives that attended.

And there's been an upturn in female attendance since. Out of the 3,000 participants attending WEF 2017, 21 percent will be made up of women, compared to the reported 9-15 percent figure seen during 2001 to 2005, and the 18 percent seen in 2016.