Asia set to open lower as investors eye UK PM Theresa May's Brexit speech

Futures pointed to a lower open for Asian markets on Tuesday, with investors taking to the sidelines ahead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit plans due later in the global day, as well as President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration stateside at the end of the week.



Nikkei futures in Chicago were down more than 1 percent at 19,085, while Osaka futures fell to 19,050, indicating a lower open for the Nikkei Stock Average, which finished at 19,095.24 on Monday.

In Australia, markets opened lower, with the benchmark ASX 200 down 0.66 percent in early trade, with most sectors lower. The financial sector was off 1.12 percent, with major banks selling off. Shares of ANZ fell 1.49 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia off by 0.97 percent, Westpac down by 1.15 percent and the National Australia Bank off by 1.48 percent.



In her speech, May is expected to outline plans for the United Kingdom's plans to exit the European Union. On Monday, the British pound fell to three-month lows, following local media reports that suggested May will announced a "clean" and "hard" Brexit, pulling the country from the European market and the European customs union, in exchange for the ability to control immigration laws and leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.