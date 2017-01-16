Bernanke: Trump’s view on China’s yuan doesn’t ‘fit with reality’

In the wake of the surprise Trump win, the yuan fell to nearly eight year lows against the dollar, touching its weakest since at least January 2009, during the global financial crisis. But analysts attributed the slide primarily to the strength of the dollar, with the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, surging to a 14-year high after the election.



Indeed, some analysts had noted that, based on currency movements within the yuan's trade-weighted basket, policymakers appeared to be supporting the Chinese currency somewhat.

Bernanke said he expected a "little bit of friction" between China and the U.S. over trade, but that he doubted there would be a major change in global trading patterns.

"Our trading system is very important to our economy," Bernanke noted, citing the breadth of global supply chains, such as how the 2011 earthquake in Japan disrupted production in the U.S. as companies weren't able to get product inputs.

"It is a dangerous thing to try to interfere too much with our trade and I'm hopeful that this will be a very cautious process," Bernanke said.

Bernanke noted that for his administration, Trump has tapped both people who want to roll back trade and globalization and others who have more moderate views.



"I think what we're going to see is a lot of internal dissension, where different points of view are fighting it out within the administration and the president is sort of broadcasting to the public what he's thinking in the moment," Bernanke said. "So there's a lot of uncertainty."