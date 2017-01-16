China's sovereign wealth fund wants to help Trump revamp US infrastructure

President-elect Donald Trump's plans to goose infrastructure spending will offer strong investment opportunities, said Ding Xuedong, chairman of China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp. (CIC).

"Trump calls for expansionary fiscal policy and more investments in U.S. infrastructure. The upgrades and the expansion mean massive investment," Ding told CNBC in translated comments. "The U.S. government doesn't have the money, private investors in the U.S. don't have the money and this is where the foreign investors come in."

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute has ranked CIC as the world's second largest sovereign wealth fund by assets under management, with around $813.8 billion.

Ding, speaking on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong this week, saw a natural fit between Chinese investors and Trump's infrastructure plans, expressing little concern over the president-elect's "America first" rhetoric.

"Over the past three decades, China's infrastructure has been growing very fast. It's one of the biggest successes China has achieved. We have lots of design, execution and management experiences that we can export," Ding said.

"We hope the U.S. will not have any double standards or bias, but have a level playing field for foreign investors, including China. If so, I see lots of opportunities in the U.S.," he said.

Ding added that he expected CIC could find local partners in the U.S. or the fund could team up with foreign investors.