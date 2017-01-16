Today's prototype self-driving cars produce about one gigabyte of data every second. This means the average self-driving car would produce about two petabytes per year. So, just 25 of these cars would create as much data in one year as the entire written works of mankind from the beginning of recorded history. Imagine when there are a millions of them? As a result, technology leaders are working quickly to develop completely new computing architectures to handle this ever-growing influx of data and its resulting demands on power and our scarce global energy resources.

New ways of computing are just one example of how we'll have to completely change our systems in order to tackle the challenges of this era.While these challenges are daunting, organizations that quickly adapt to our new reality will succeed, provided they have the right support across sectors.

In education ,65% of children entering primary school today will ultimately end up working incompletely new job types that don't yet exist, according to a WEF report. Entirely new professions will open up. The Fourth Industrial Revolution will be classless, ageless and will affect people across different roles and backgrounds from manual work to well-established white-collar professions.It's critical to transform both what and how we teach our children in school and encourage a life-long approach to learning, so that everyone has the right skill sets to be successful in the future workforce.

And 2016 showed us that there is a need for governments to listen to people's concerns and expectations and provide a way forward. But government leaders can't go at it alone. By partnering with academic and industry experts, they can better understand emerging trends and implement the IoT-driven world their citizens expect, like public Wi-Fi, efficient transportation systems and lower energy use.

In fact, in this new era, no single organization can go at it alone. As a business leader, I've always stressed the importance of putting partnership first. You'll succeed if you build a strong ecosystem of partners that allows you to focus on what your organization does best.

We are just at the beginning of discovering what's possible in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and as global leaders, it's our responsibility to steer the world through the challenges and opportunities ahead.It will take strong collaboration across the public and private sectors to leverage technology for the greater good, and ensure the Fourth Industrial Revolution puts people first.

Leaders who come together across business, government and academia will learn new tools to help their stakeholders thrive and obtain more useful information and insight from the data to make better decisions.

Technology is about opening doors to make new thingspossible. As the world becomes more connected, we must be proactiveand open to new approaches that will help our fundamentalinstitutions shape the way we use technology – not the otherway around.

Meg Whitman is President and chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

