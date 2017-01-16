    Europe Markets

    European markets seen lower as investors wait for Brexit plan

    Markets in Europe are seen lower on Monday as investors await more detail on the U.K.'s Brexit plan and the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. later this week.

    The German DAX is seen 21 points down at 11,600, the French CAC is expected 6 points lower at 4,904 and the Italian MIB 67 points down at 19,439. However, the FTSE 100 is expected to open 18 points higher at 7,350 after the sterling dropped on Brexit concerns.

    The pound fell to a three-month low during Asian trading on Monday as investors are worried that Prime Minister Theresa May might outline plans for a "hard Brexit" during a speech scheduled for Tuesday. Over the weekend, the U.K.'s finance minister Phillip Hammond told a German newspaper that if Britain doesn't keep its access to the EU's single market, London would pursue a new "economic model."

    In corporate news, the Italian eyewear giant Luxottica and Essilor of France have reached a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger deal, Reuters reported.

    On Monday's calendar are the release of the final euro zone inflation data and the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

