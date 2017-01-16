Global mobility to travel without visas and visit a new country saw an upswing from last year -- but it won't last as restrictions loom from Brexit to U.S. immigration curbs and wider anti-globalization sentiment, global advisory firm Arton Capital said.

World Openness Scores from the Passport Index that measure the number of visa-free entry among 199 nations increased to 17,954 at the start of 2017 from 17,928 in 2016. The scores track global freedom of travel and were calculated by adding the total number of visa-free scores (the number of countries the passport holder can travel to without a visa or with a visa on arrival) for each of the 199 passports included in the Index.

While there were improvements in global mobility, the progress in freedom of mobility going forward could take a hit. "With the recent backlash on globalization, the World Openness Score may be in danger of decline," the firm cautioned in its latest annual index update.

Anti-globalization sentiment has been rife in politics in the past year, impacting everything from the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union to the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. because of support for his immigration and trade policies.