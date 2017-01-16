IMF’s global growth forecast unchanged amidst uncertainty over Trump presidency

In its World Economic Outlook report, published Monday, the IMF projected global growth at 3.1 percent in 2016 and 3.4 percent in 2017 – both unchanged from its October forecasts.

The IMF also predicted an uptick in global economic activity in the years ahead which could help worldwide growth reach 3.6 percent in 2018.

Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as president of the U.S. on Friday with investors on standby to see whether his election-promises are to unfold as planned. The IMF cited the uncertainty of a new U.S. administration as reason to leave forecasts unchanged in January and instead look to be more specific in April as Trump's policies begin to be rolled out.