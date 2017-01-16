Invesco: We’re cutting risk over Trump policy uncertainty

The lack of clarity over President-elect Donald Trump's policies has been so great that major fund manager Invesco is reducing its risk exposure, said Kevin Egan, a senior portfolio manager.



"We've really taken a lot of risk off the table because we are concerned about this uncertainty, this disconnect between stated policy, tweeted policy and the things that are coming out of all different directions," Egan told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.

"It makes a very difficult investment environment and therefore taking risk off the table being more conservative is the best way to go in the short term."

Invesco had around $812.9 billion in assets under management at the end of 2016, with around $201.7 billion of that in fixed income.

As an example, Egan pointed to the outlook for the pharmaceutical sector. He noted that after headlines around the Democratic Party demonizing the sector, the market should have been able to expect the sector to perform better under the Republicans and Trump.

But that expectation was short-circuited as Trump has criticized the sector, Egan noted.