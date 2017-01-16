    Davos - World Economic Forum

    Donald Trump will be the 'betrayer-in-chief', global union leader says

    Business leaders have not been listening: UNI Global Union
    Business leaders have not been listening: UNI Global Union   

    The "great betrayal" of working people haunts the World Economic Forum at Davos this year, the leader of the UNI Global Union has said, who also claimed that President-elect Donald Trump would be a continuation of current trends.

    Philip Jennings, the general secretary of the union that represents more than 20 million workers from over 900 trade unions, said working people were feeling the brunt of "obscene rising inequality" in a press release issued at the beginning of this year's event.

    "After 30 years of record profits, business had the chance to bring prosperity for all but they have failed and are now reaping the political consequences," he said.

    "A century after the Russian Revolution, the people at the bottom of the economic pile are rising up again."

    The Davos gap has grown: UNI Global Union
    The Davos gap has grown: UNI Global Union   

    Speaking to CNBC at the WEF annual meeting, he added that he had doubts that the incoming Trump presidency would change the status quo.

    "I think he's going to be the betrayer-in-chief. If you look at the people he's surrounded with there's not one of them that has the working man's interests at heart.

    "So we're going to see a confirmation and a continuation of a trend where those middle-class earnings are going to stay stuck and the ability of working people to have a voice ... is not going to happen."

    A spokesperson for President-elect Donald Trump was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...