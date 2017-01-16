Donald Trump will be the 'betrayer-in-chief', global union leader says

The "great betrayal" of working people haunts the World Economic Forum at Davos this year, the leader of the UNI Global Union has said, who also claimed that President-elect Donald Trump would be a continuation of current trends.

Philip Jennings, the general secretary of the union that represents more than 20 million workers from over 900 trade unions, said working people were feeling the brunt of "obscene rising inequality" in a press release issued at the beginning of this year's event.

"After 30 years of record profits, business had the chance to bring prosperity for all but they have failed and are now reaping the political consequences," he said.

"A century after the Russian Revolution, the people at the bottom of the economic pile are rising up again."