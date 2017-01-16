Turbulence and turmoil in the pharmaceutical industry will only prove to be temporary in spite of President-elect Donald Trump's vow to clamp down on drug pricing, according to Royal Philips' chief executive.

Frans Van Houten, chief executive of the medical equipment and technology firm, described the current situation in the pharmaceutical industry as "uncertain" however he remained confident the negative sentiment surrounding healthcare stocks would be reversed in time.

"I am sure that whatever turmoil and turbulence there is, (it) is a temporary matter and that as the dust settles, this thrust for innovation to make people healthier and the world more sustainable is still going to go on," van Houten told CNBC on Monday in Davos, Switzerland when asked about Trump's influence on the healthcare industry.