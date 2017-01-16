Post-Brexit UK must stick with the 'brain circulation': Adecco CEO

It was "difficult" to predict what state Britain will be in once it has left the European Union, the chief executive of the world's largest staffing firm told CNBC. But, no matter what the model would be like, the U.K. government should continue allowing "brain circulation".

"What is very important is to guarantee the brain circulation," Alain Dehaze, chief executive officer at Adecco Group told CNBC

"One of the strengths of the U.K. is its ability to attract very highly talented people from all over the places, but also their ability to send English people outside. So they're very brain circulation-oriented and I do hope even with Brexit they will keep this asset they have," Dehaze added, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May is set to outline her plans for the U.K.'s departure from the EU. She has been under pressure from businesses and trade unions to guarantee the rights of EU citizens working in the U.K. as soon as possible. She will then travel on to Davos to speak Thursday.