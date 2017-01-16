Private sector being fatefully ignored in green project fundraising, says UBS

Policymakers are dismally failing to adequately incorporate private capital into green initiatives, according to a white paper released by UBS in conjunction with the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Swiss bank says private capital faces numerous obstacles to investing in sustainable projects, meaning critical funds are prevented from supporting the innovative solutions needed to help the world manage its next phase of growth.

"The world cannot go on growing as it has been," warns the introductory letter penned by Chairman Axel Weber and Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti.

"While global imbalances like uneven growth, wealth inequality, and environmental degradation have generally raised living standards, unsustainable growth now puts future living standards at risk, and can imperil the welfare of the generations to come," it continues.