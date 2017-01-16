Scottish newspaper trolls Trump inauguration as ‘Twilight Zone’ revival

A Scottish newspaper has teased the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump by publishing a spoof TV listing.

The event scheduled for Friday 20 January will confirm Trump as the 45th president of the United States but is instead described by Scotland's Sunday Herald as a return of ''The Twilight Zone".

In a preview that went viral on social media Sunday, the presidential crowning is called the "most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history."

The listing, written by Damien Love, unveiled Trump as some sort of lead horror character.

"The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017, in which huge sections of the U.S. electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president."

Love described "The Inauguration" as a flawed but disturbing opening episode of a series which offers a glimpse of trouble ahead.

One fan of the listing is star of the original Star Trek series George Takei.